Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Director Kurt H. Kruger Acquires 4,600 Shares

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Director Kurt H. Kruger purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $15,916.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). Equities research analysts expect that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 54,247.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 313,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Qualigen Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Qualigen Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

