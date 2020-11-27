Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. Qumu has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $68.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. Analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $1,664,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the second quarter valued at $126,000. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

