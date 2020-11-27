Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Down to $11.59

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $10.52. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 56,139 shares.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 2,100.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 55,975 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at about $4,336,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,550,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 369,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 296,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 172,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

