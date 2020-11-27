R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 7.0% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $212.29. 131,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,018,455. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.76. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $216.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.28 billion, a PE ratio of 97.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.05.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

