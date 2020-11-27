R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 3.3% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 100,639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 40.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 12.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.7% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 5,317 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,642,085 shares of company stock worth $235,787,712. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,204,916. The company has a market cap of $430.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.24 and its 200-day moving average is $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

