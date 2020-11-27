R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. South State CORP. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 377.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,779,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

