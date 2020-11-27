Rarible (RARI) 1-Day Volume Tops $243,002.00

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last week, Rarible has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $243,002.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible token can now be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00011062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00027678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00165867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00950581 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00248771 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00505797 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00181546 BTC.

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Buying and Selling Rarible

Rarible can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.