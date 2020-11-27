Raymond James Increases Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$45.50

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$45.50 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.25.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) stock opened at C$40.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.30. Boralex Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.91 and a 1 year high of C$43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,290.32.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

