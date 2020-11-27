Raymond James Raises Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $18.00

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $11.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cadence Bancorporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.53.

Shares of CADE opened at $15.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $186.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks acquired 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at $309,930.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 94.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

