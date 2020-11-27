Raymond James Raises Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $45.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Methanex from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.07.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 41.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 150,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 611.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 103,988 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the second quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 110,394 shares during the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

