Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Village Farms International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.29.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Village Farms International by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.