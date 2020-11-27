Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

TSE:REAL opened at C$20.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.64. Real Matters Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.74 and a 12 month high of C$33.01.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.61, for a total transaction of C$73,826.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,898,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,934,162.34. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 19,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$485,879.98. Insiders have sold 180,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,508 over the last quarter.

About Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

