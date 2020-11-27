Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REAL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$20.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.64. Real Matters Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.74 and a twelve month high of C$33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 28,656 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.02, for a total value of C$717,079.15. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.61, for a total value of C$73,826.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,898,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,934,162.34. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,619 shares of company stock worth $4,401,508.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

