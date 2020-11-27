Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Given New $28.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.20.

Real Matters stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. Real Matters has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $24.51.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

