Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RLLMF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Real Matters from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Real Matters from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Real Matters from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Real Matters from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. Real Matters has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $24.51.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

