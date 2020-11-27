Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/25/2020 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/23/2020 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

11/19/2020 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at CIBC to an “outperformer” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

11/18/2020 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $87.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2020 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

10/27/2020 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

10/23/2020 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/6/2020 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 12.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,938,000 after acquiring an additional 443,398 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

