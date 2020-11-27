Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Republic Services (RSG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) recently:

11/18/2020 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $102.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $97.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $101.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2020 – Republic Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Republic Services is focused on increasing its operational efficiency by shifting to compressed natural gas collection vehicles and converting rear-loading trucks to automated-side loaders to reduce costs and improve profitability. The company continues to grow internally with the help of long-term contracts for the collection, recycling and disposal of solid waste materials. Consistency in dividend payments and share buybacks not only boost investor confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. Partly due to these positives, shares of Republic Services have gained over the past year. On the flip side, the company's operation in a highly competitive solid waste industry remains a concern. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Seasoanlity continues to act as a major headwind.”

10/19/2020 – Republic Services was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

10/13/2020 – Republic Services is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $97.07. 11,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,172,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,360,000 after purchasing an additional 514,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,328,000 after buying an additional 469,515 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $34,592,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Republic Services by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after buying an additional 350,073 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

