Refereum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Refereum has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $29.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Refereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00072853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023904 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00343169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.08 or 0.03097919 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

