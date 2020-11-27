Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $511.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $567.07 and its 200-day moving average is $591.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $328.13 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $609.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.52.

In related news, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,977,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,558 shares of company stock worth $24,289,666. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

