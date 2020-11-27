Relevium Technologies Inc. (RLV.V) (CVE:RLV) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Relevium Technologies Inc. (RLV.V) (CVE:RLV) were down 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 100,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,154,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $6.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.67, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Relevium Technologies Inc. (RLV.V) Company Profile (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online; dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name; and skin care products under the Push & Pull brand.

