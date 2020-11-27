Remme Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Remme token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Tidex, Hotbit and IDEX. Remme has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $80,285.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Remme has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00072853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023904 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00343169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $513.08 or 0.03097919 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Remme is remme.io. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Hotbit, Tidex, Gate.io and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

