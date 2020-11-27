Renewi plc (RWI.L) (LON:RWI) Trading Up 0.5%

Renewi plc (RWI.L) (LON:RWI) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.90 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32.25 ($0.42). Approximately 2,287,044 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,793,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.10 ($0.42).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.76. The stock has a market cap of $182.43 million and a P/E ratio of -6.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.05.

Renewi plc (RWI.L) Company Profile (LON:RWI)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

