Rentberry (BERRY) Hits Market Cap of $119,511.01

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Rentberry has a total market cap of $119,511.01 and approximately $191.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rentberry has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00073086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023789 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00353671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.05 or 0.03077172 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

