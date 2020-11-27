Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,067 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Republic Services worth $15,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

RSG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.31. 5,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,904. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

