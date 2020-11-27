Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cars.com (CARS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) recently:

11/24/2020 – Cars.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

11/13/2020 – Cars.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

11/10/2020 – Cars.com had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $10.25 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Cars.com had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $9.00 to $10.50.

11/10/2020 – Cars.com had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.50.

11/6/2020 – Cars.com was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/19/2020 – Cars.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

10/15/2020 – Cars.com was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/15/2020 – Cars.com was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

9/30/2020 – Cars.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

CARS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. 11,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,640. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The company had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $29,058.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cars.com by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cars.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

