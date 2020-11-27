Resolute Forest Products Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 2,207 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 411% compared to the average daily volume of 432 call options.

RFP stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,171. The firm has a market cap of $456.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RFP. ValuEngine cut Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

In related news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $34,914.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 221,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,220 shares of company stock valued at $287,096. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,073,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

