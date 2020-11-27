Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in The Southern were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in The Southern by 68.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The Southern by 1,658.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in The Southern during the third quarter worth about $478,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in The Southern by 79.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 83,834 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in The Southern by 23.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Shares of SO stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

