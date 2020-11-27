Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 15 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,276.68 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,384.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,288.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,175.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 152.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,514.00 to $1,745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.95.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

