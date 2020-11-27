Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 305 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the second quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $229.87 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 83.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on BDX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.93.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

