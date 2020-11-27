Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 425 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $64.19 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

