Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $65,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ES stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.