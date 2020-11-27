Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 59.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $196.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $218.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

