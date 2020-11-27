Resources Management Corp CT ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.5% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.0% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.18.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $116.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

