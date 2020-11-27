Resources Management Corp CT ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $144,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,971,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,290 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,925 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $31,869,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,310,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,062,000 after purchasing an additional 745,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,779 shares of company stock worth $6,007,077 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

