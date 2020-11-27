Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $127,000 Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in First Solar were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 17.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in First Solar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,885 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 14,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $1,722,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,841,358 shares in the company, valued at $948,133,023. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $39,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,158,980 shares of company stock valued at $793,342,825. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $97.93.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.47.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

