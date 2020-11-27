Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $128,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $183.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $185.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.86 and a 200-day moving average of $151.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

