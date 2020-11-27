Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $393,000 Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,821,000 after buying an additional 2,921,379 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,258,000. Seeyond increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 653.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 134,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 116,638 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

