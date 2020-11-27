Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $560,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diageo by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after acquiring an additional 187,251 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $157.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.52 and a 200 day moving average of $139.90. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.29.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.