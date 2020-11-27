Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $563,000 Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 707.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 391.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 36.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $109.83.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.79.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.