Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $668,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,031 shares of company stock valued at $21,697,079. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $152.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.35. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

