Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $697,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $38.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Stephens began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

