Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $732,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 438,928 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $100,809,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $223,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PANW opened at $297.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $298.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.11.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total value of $3,102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 930,726 shares in the company, valued at $240,629,900.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $323,981.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,713,587.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

