Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $747,000 Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Itron were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Itron by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Itron by 7.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Itron by 38.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Itron by 22.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $150,480.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,006.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $45,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,479 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.