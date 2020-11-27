Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $803,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CSX by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,875,000 after buying an additional 3,731,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,281 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after purchasing an additional 452,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,552,000 after purchasing an additional 215,649 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,060,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after purchasing an additional 193,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $93.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Stephens upgraded CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

