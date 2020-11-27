Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $952,000 Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,020 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CSFB reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

NYCB opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.