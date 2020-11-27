Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

