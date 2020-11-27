Resources Management Corp CT ADV Invests $477,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $149.96 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $153.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.16 and its 200 day moving average is $115.67.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $203,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,947,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 997,768 shares of company stock worth $136,817,268. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

