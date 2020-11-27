Resources Management Corp CT ADV Lowers Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $67.38 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.04. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion and a PE ratio of 35.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.29.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

