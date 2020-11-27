Resources Management Corp CT ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,021,000 after acquiring an additional 246,297 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after acquiring an additional 427,435 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 46.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,984,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,869,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,382,000 after acquiring an additional 980,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. TheStreet cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of -81.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

In related news, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

