Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 641 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. 140166 boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.91.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $361.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

